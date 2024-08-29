Federal Government Panel To Review ASUU’s Demands

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has established a sub-committee to consider the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This is because all parties agreed to reassemble on September 6, 2024. These choices were made following a closed-door meeting held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Education in Abuja.

The meeting lasted two and a half hours and was attended by ASUU leadership, Minister of Education Tahir Mamman, and other ministry officials.

Mamman told reporters after the meeting that a sub-committee had been formed to study the union’s demands and guarantee that all grey areas were ironed out and settled.

On his part, the ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed the hope that all issues would be resolved before the September 6 meeting.

“We have met to discuss all the issues and review them. We have given the government between now and the next meeting to see what they have to do. We believe in the interest of the Nigerian child and we will be protecting their interest if the issues are resolved amicably,” Osodeke said.

ASUU is seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the university system, including improved infrastructure, enhanced academic freedom, and a more sustainable funding model.

Other demands of the union, include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, and release of earned allowances for university lecturers.