NCC Finalizes Deadline For NIN-SIM Linkage Compliance

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has set a final deadline for mobile subscribers to link Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to their National Identity Numbers.

In an official release, NCC stated that over 153 million SIMs had been successfully linked to a NIN, indicating an impressive compliance rate of 96%, up from 69.7% in January 2024.

“As we approach the final phase of this critical process, the NCC seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 per cent compliance,” the telecom regulator said.

It explained that the complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy.

“By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services.

“This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth”, the statement reads.

The NCC stated that in coordination with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), it discovered worrying examples in which individuals owned an unusually large number of SIM cards—some reaching 100,000.

The Commission stated that it remains dedicated to collaborating with security agencies and other stakeholders to combat the sale of pre-registered SIMs, hence protecting national security and guaranteeing the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

To achieve full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, the NCC has instructed that all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) complete the necessary SIM verification and linkage to NINs by September 14, 2024.

Effective September 15, 2024, the Commission expects that no SIM operating in Nigeria will be without a valid NIN.

“We urge all members of the public who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage, or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches, to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline.

Alternatively, the approved self-service portals are available for this purpose. “The NCC also reminds the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines.

“We encourage citizens to report any such activities to the Commission via our toll-free line (622) or through our social media platforms.”.