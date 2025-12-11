FEC Approves Electric Buses, New Industrial Policy And Major Aviation Upgrades

The Federal Executive Council has approved several projects across the industry, trade and aviation ministries, including the purchase of 200 electric buses and the adoption of a new national industrial policy.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Eno, said the Council approved the supply of 200 electric buses for the National Automotive Design and Development Council at a cost of N58 billion. He said the decision would support Nigeria’s automotive development plans and green mobility goals.

The Council also endorsed the Nigerian Industrial Policy 2025 and approved the design and construction of a new Bank of Industry headquarters at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, at a cost of N187 billion.

Eno said the new industrial policy would guide Nigeria’s manufacturing and diversification efforts and help attract global development partners. He noted that foreign partners previously declined engagement because the country lacked an up-to-date industrial policy.

The Council also approved the construction of internal and access roads within the Lekki Medical Tourism Park, Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said the Council approved several aviation infrastructure and safety projects. These include continued maintenance and technical support services at the Aminu Kano International Airport by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the firm that built the airport’s new terminal.

Other approvals include the construction of modular air traffic control towers in eight airports, installation of aeronautical frequency spectrum monitoring and interference detection systems, and upgrades to air-ground radio communication systems at nine airports.