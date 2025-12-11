Ekiti Airport Marks New Phase In Nigeria’s Aviation Growth

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport as a new phase in aviation development in Nigeria.

Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Yakubu Adam, spoke during the inaugural commercial flight operations of United Nigeria Airlines at the airport on Tuesday. He said the event was historic and signalled fresh opportunities for Ekiti State and the country.

According to him, the airport reflects the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in job creation and infrastructure expansion. He also reaffirmed the ministry’s support for projects that promote growth and development.

The first United Nigeria Airlines commercial flight, UN 0622, landed from Abuja at 11:00 am. It was received by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, former Governor Segun Oni, commissioners, technical advisers and other dignitaries. On board were the Permanent Secretary of the Aviation Ministry, Yakubu Adam, and former Ekiti governors Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose and Kayode Fayemi, as well as Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

The second flight, UN 0623, departed for Lagos at 12:13 pm.

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, praised Governor Oyebanji for ensuring the airport became fully operational and reiterated his commitment to supporting the state.

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, commended the state government for creating a suitable environment for airline operations. He assured residents of the airline’s dedication to safety and added that the cooperation seen in Ekiti highlights the benefits of continuity in government.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed that the state has invested N49.7 billion in the construction and development of the airport, calling it one of the largest infrastructure projects in Ekiti’s history. He credited the progress to the contributions of past governors who supported the vision for the airport.