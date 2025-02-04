FEC Approves $1.07bn For Healthcare Reforms, Allocates N4.8bn For HIV Treatment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.07 billion to drive healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme.

Announcing the decision after Monday’s FEC meeting, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed that the funding includes two concessional loans of $500 million each from the International Development Association (IDA) and a $70 million grant from international partners.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, explained that the initiative aligns with the administration’s agenda to enhance human capital development. According to him, the funds will strengthen healthcare governance, improve primary healthcare services, and support the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare professionals and teachers at the sub-national level.

Of the total amount, $500 million will be dedicated to expanding the quality, accessibility, and resilience of primary healthcare services, with a focus on emergency maternal and child health interventions.

In addition to the reforms, the federal government approved N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months. Prof. Pate emphasized that the move underscores the government’s commitment to providing life-saving treatment and reducing healthcare costs for vulnerable populations.