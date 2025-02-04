JAMB Opens Registration for 2025 UTME: Key Requirements and Step-by-Step Guide for Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the commencement of registration for the 2025/2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Prospective candidates are advised to take note of the registration timeline, which runs from February 3, 2025, to March 8, 2025.

To ensure a seamless registration process, JAMB has outlined specific requirements and steps that candidates must follow.

Key Requirements for 2025 JAMB Registration

National Identification Number (NIN):

All candidates must provide their NIN during registration. Those without an NIN are required to visit any National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrollment centre to register.

Valid Email Address:

A functional email address is mandatory for creating a JAMB profile. This email will serve as the primary channel for all communication regarding the examination.

Unique Phone Number:

Candidates must provide a unique phone number, which will be linked to their JAMB profile. JAMB advises that the number should belong to a parent or guardian for candidates below 18 years to facilitate easy retrieval in case of SIM card loss or damage.

JAMB Profile Code:

After creating a profile, candidates will receive a 10-digit profile code via SMS. This code is essential for completing the registration process and must be kept secure.

Biometric Verification:

Biometric data capture is mandatory and must be done at an accredited JAMB registration centre. This step cannot be completed online.

O’Level Results:

Candidates are required to have their O’Level results (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or equivalent) ready, as details will be inputted during registration.

Recent Passport Photograph:

A passport photograph with a white background is required and will be uploaded during registration.

Registration Fee:

Candidates must pay the prescribed registration fee through approved banks or online platforms. The exact fee will be announced by JAMB.

Step-by-Step Guide to Register for the 2025 UTME

Create a JAMB Profile:

Send your NIN to 55019 or 66019 in the format: NIN [11-digit NIN number]. For example, NIN 12345678901. You will receive a 10-digit profile code and confirmation via your registered email address.

Purchase the JAMB e-PIN:

Visit any approved bank, online platform, or JAMB office to purchase the e-PIN. Your profile code will be required to complete this step.

Visit an Accredited JAMB Registration Centre:

Proceed to any JAMB-accredited CBT centre with your e-PIN, NIN, and other required documents. Officials will assist with the completion of your registration and biometric data capture.

Complete the Registration Form:

Provide accurate personal details, O’Level results, choice of institutions, and preferred course of study. Double-check all information before submission.

Print Your Registration Slip:

After successful registration, print your slip for reference and future use.

Important Notes for Candidates

Registration Deadline: Ensure you complete your registration before the March 8, 2025, deadline. Late registration may not be accommodated.

Choice of Institutions: Candidates can select up to four institutions, including a first choice, second choice, and two others.

Mock Examination: JAMB will conduct an optional mock examination ahead of the main UTME. Participation is encouraged but not compulsory.

Examination Date: The official date for the 2025 UTME will be announced by JAMB. Candidates are advised to regularly check JAMB’s official website and social media platforms for updates.

By adhering to these guidelines, candidates can ensure a smooth and successful registration process for the 2025 UTME. For further inquiries, visit JAMB’s official website or contact their support channels.