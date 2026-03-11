Fatal Nigerian celeb’s BBL surgery: Family allege cover up by hospital, calls for probe

By Grace Johnson | March 11, 2026

Main story

Following the death of Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica, who reportedly passed away from complications after a second Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery, a sibling Nelli and other family members have raised alarm over alleged cover up attempts by Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital in Lagos and are calling for a thorough investigation into the fatal incident.

In an emotional post on TikTok, Nelli accused the hospital of negligence, demanding transparency and accountability. “My sister went into Cynosure trusting them with her life. Today, she is gone, and instead of accountability, all we are seeing are statements trying to protect an image,” Nelli wrote. She criticized the hospital for disabling comments on public statements and called for a proper investigation.

Nelli emphasized that her sister’s story would not be buried. “Until the truth comes out, we will keep speaking. No amount of PR statements will silence the voices of people who lost someone they love,” she said.

Family member’s account

In a viral WhatsApp message from another family member, Jessica underwent liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, buttocks, and calves on 6 February. Within two days, she reportedly experienced severe pain, swelling, and redness. Medical tests revealed high white blood cell counts and low blood levels, requiring five pints of blood.

Despite antibiotics, her condition worsened. Doctors believed excessive fat injection had disrupted blood flow, leading to inflammation. On 13 February, she underwent decompression surgery to remove the fat and place drains, but her condition did not improve.

Jessica was scheduled for transfer to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on 19 February, but no ICU bed had been arranged. She spent five hours in an ambulance in severe pain. The accompanying nurse reportedly left her at Emel Hospital in Festac, where her family paid N1.5 million for one day in the ICU, but no plastic surgeon attended to her.

The family later moved her to another hospital on 20 February, where a surgeon was available. They were presented with a N6 million bill for one week in ICU and surgery to remove infected fat. At this point, Jessica had developed sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection, and required seven more pints of blood.

On 22 February, she underwent surgery to remove all infected fat. Despite these interventions, she remained in critical condition in the ICU, receiving daily wound care and treatment for sepsis.

Jessica’s death has sparked widespread outrage online, with many Nigerians questioning the safety of cosmetic surgery procedures. Experts have warned that Brazilian Butt Lifts carry significant risks, including fat embolism, sepsis, and tissue damage, especially if proper medical protocols and postoperative care are not followed.

Nelli and her family have called for an investigation, highlighting alleged negligence, lack of coordination, and poor patient monitoring at the facility. The case has also reignited discussions about the need for stricter regulation of private cosmetic surgery centres in Nigeria.

Precautions before surgery

Medical professionals advise anyone considering cosmetic procedures to:

• Verify Surgeon Credentials – Ensure the surgeon is licensed and board-certified.

• Understand Risks – Elective surgeries like BBL can have serious complications.

• Check Hospital Facilities – Make sure ICU and emergency care are available.

• Avoid Multiple Procedures at Once – Repeated surgeries increase risk.

• Monitor After Surgery – Seek immediate help if severe pain, swelling, or redness occurs.

Bottom line

The death of Elena Jessica is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with cosmetic surgery, particularly high-risk procedures like BBL. Her family’s story highlights systemic gaps in patient care, accountability, and transparency in private clinics.

As Nigerians mourn, the case underscores the importance of strict safety standards, proper monitoring, and informed consent in the cosmetic surgery industry. Jessica’s story serves as both a warning and a call to action for safer medical practices, ensuring that no other family has to endure a similar tragedy.