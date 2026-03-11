Nigeria set to host 2027 Intra-African trade fair in Lagos, targeting $50bn in deals

KEY POINTS

Nigeria officially signs agreement to host the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Lagos from November 5–11, 2027.

IATF2027 aims to attract 100,000 visitors, 2,500 exhibitors, and participants from over 100 countries, with a target of $50bn in trade and investment deals.

The fair will feature trade exhibitions, AfCFTA-focused forums, Africa Creative Economy showcases, and platforms for youth, research, and regional governments.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has formally signed the hosting agreement for the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2027), designating Lagos as the official host city for the continental trade and investment event. The agreement was executed in collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The signing marks Nigeria’s takeover from Algeria, which hosted the fourth edition that recorded $49.94bn in trade and investment deals. Scheduled for November 5–11, 2027, IATF2027 seeks to surpass prior editions by targeting $50bn in deals, welcoming 100,000 visitors, 2,500 exhibitors, and participants from more than 100 countries.

The fair, themed “Global Africa Repositioned – From Market Access to Market,” will feature trade exhibitions, an AfCFTA-focused trade and investment forum, a Global Africa Day to strengthen ties with the diaspora, business-to-business and business-to-government platforms, the Creative Africa Nexus, the Africa Automotive Show, the AU Youth Start-up Pavilion, and the Africa Research and Innovation Hub.

THE ISSUES

Despite Africa’s growing economic potential, intra-African trade remains below its full capacity. IATF2027 seeks to address gaps in connectivity, trade integration, and value chain development, while promoting African industrialisation and global competitiveness. Hosting such an event also places pressure on Nigeria to ensure logistical preparedness, security, and effective coordination among stakeholders.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Former President and IATF2027 Advisory Council Chair, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, described the hosting agreement as a milestone for Nigeria and Africa, linking it to Lagos’ historic role in the Lagos Plan of Action for Africa’s industrialisation. Dr George Elombi, President of Afreximbank, commended Nigeria’s leadership in advancing intra-African trade, noting the fair as a platform to create jobs and strengthen value chains.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, emphasised that hosting the event offers a strategic opportunity to shape Africa’s trade integration under AfCFTA. AfCFTA Secretariat’s Cynthia E. Gnassingbé-Essonam highlighted that practical platforms like IATF are crucial to the success of continental trade. African Union Commissioner Francisca Belobe added that IATF2027 would reposition Africa in global trade while stimulating investment and industrialisation.

WHAT’S NEXT

Preparations for IATF2027 will focus on finalising logistics, mobilising exhibitors, engaging international and African stakeholders, and ensuring that Nigeria meets its hosting responsibilities. Collaborative efforts will also aim to align industries, policies, and talent to maximise the fair’s impact.

BOTTOM LINE

With its robust economy and strategic location, Nigeria’s hosting of IATF2027 is poised to strengthen intra-African trade, attract global investment, and advance Africa’s economic integration. The event represents a key step in building a unified continental marketplace and realising the ambitions of AfCFTA.