AI breakthrough boosts Breast Cancer detection by Over 10%

By Grace Johnson | March 11, 2026

An AI tool can improve breast cancer detection by about 10.4%, according to a new study.





The research was led by the University of Aberdeen in collaboration with NHS Grampian.





The study analyzed breast screening results from over 10,000 women.





The AI software, Mia AI breast screening tool, was developed by Kheiron Medical Technologies.





The tool helps doctors identify tiny or hard-to-spot abnormalities in mammogram scans.





AI assistance can reduce healthcare workers’ workload and speed up patient notifications.





A participant, Yvonne Cook, had a small Grade 2 tumor detected early by the AI system.





Early detection allowed faster treatment and less invasive medical procedures.





The findings of the study were published in the Nature Cancer journal.





Researchers say AI could play a major role in the future of cancer screening and healthcare.





Main story

A new study has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly improve the early detection of breast cancer, increasing diagnosis rates by more than 10%.

The research, led by the University of Aberdeen, examined how an AI tool could assist healthcare professionals during routine breast screening. The project involved more than 10,000 women as part of a screening programme carried out by NHS Grampian.

The AI software, known as Mia, was developed by medical technology company Kheiron. It is designed to analyze mammogram scans and identify small or hard-to-spot abnormalities that may be missed by the human eye.Results from the study, published in the Nature Cancer journal, showed that the technology increases breast cancer detection rates by 10.4%. Researchers also found that the tool can reduce the workload of medical staff and speed up the process of notifying women about their results.

One of the participants, Yvonne Cook, a woman in her 60s from Aberdeen, credits the AI system with helping detect her cancer early. She had attended what she believed would be a routine mammogram in 2023 and agreed to take part in the optional AI-assisted screening.

later after the test, Yvonne received a letter asking her to return for additional imaging. Doctors later explained that the AI system had detected a tiny abnormality that was difficult for humans to notice.

Further examination confirmed a small Grade 2 tumour, which doctors said is too small to be spotted by the human eye during the initial screening.

What’s being said

“I just feel incredibly lucky,” Yvonne said. “If the AI hadn’t picked it up so early, it might not have been discovered until years later.”

Because the tumour was detected at an early stage, Yvonne was quickly placed on medication to stop its growth before undergoing surgery. Doctors say that without the AI detection, the cancer might have grown larger, potentially requiring more invasive surgery, chemotherapy, and a longer recovery period.

Experts say the findings highlight the powerful role AI could play in healthcare.

Professor Gerald Lip, clinical director for breast screening in north-east Scotland, described the results as highly significant.

Bottom line

Withhout AI, doctors might not have caught these cancers as early,” he explained. Researchers believe that integrating AI into medical screening programs could help doctors detect diseases earlier, improve treatment outcomes, and reduce pressure on healthcare systems.

As AI technology continues to advance, experts say tools like Mia could soon become a vital part of routine cancer screening worldwide, potentially saving thousands of lives through earlier diagnosis.