Fast and Furious 9 to Commence Filming in February

The action star has confirmed that cameras will start rolling on the ninth Fast & Furious movie in the long-running series next month.

Taking to Instagram, as he is wont to do, Vin wrote: “Crew heads out to London next month for the next chapter… #FAST9.”

Strangely, he coupled the announcement with a shout-out to Venezuela, currently in the midst of political turmoil, after the leader of the opposition party Juan Guaidó named himself interim president in a bid to oust current president Nicolás Maduro.

“I and my partner in crime want to say a message to Venezuela, from Dom and Letty, we are with you always,” he says, Michelle Rodriguez appearing in the background.

So far, we know that Justin Lin will be back to direct both Fast & Furious 9 and Fast & Furious 10, after helming the third, fourth and fifth movies in the billion-dollar franchise.

Who will be joining him, however, we don’t know as yet.

Diesel reportedly fell out with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson while filming the eighth movie, and now The Rock is off making his Hobbs & Shaw spin-off with Jason Statham, also starring Idris Elba and due out in August.

Meanwhile, Diesel and Rodriguez have also been discussing his plans for a female-led spin off in the series too.

Posting last week, he appeared to be confirming the cast too.

“As you know, there are three new spin offs that We have promised Universal… well this week we heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist driven spinoff I created in 2017, and you can tell by the smile on Samantha’s face it was VERY exciting. Shout out to Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Welcome to the Fast FAMILY,” he captioned.