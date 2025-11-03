Fans Decry Poor Security And Chaos At Davido’s Enugu Concert

What was meant to be a thrilling night of Afrobeats entertainment turned chaotic for thousands of fans at Davido’s concert in Enugu, following widespread reports of poor security, overcrowding, and theft.

The concert, held at Michael Okpara Square on Saturday, November 1, was part of Davido’s ongoing “5ive Tour,” which includes stops in Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos. While earlier tour dates in Uyo and Yola went smoothly, the Enugu show drew heavy criticism from concertgoers who described the event as disorganized and unsafe.

According to eyewitnesses, the concert attracted more than 40,000 attendees — nearly double the venue’s estimated 20,000 capacity — leading to severe crowding, confusion, and reports of harassment. Fans who spoke on social media platforms such as TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) accused organisers of failing to enforce crowd control measures and maintain adequate security.

Complaints began surfacing on Sunday as attendees shared disturbing videos showing gate breaches, pickpocketing, and physical altercations. Some concertgoers reported that Davido arrived around 3 a.m., nearly 12 hours after the show’s scheduled start time, further heightening tension.

A TikTok user, @adis_beautification, claimed that ticketless individuals forced their way into the venue. “The gate was broken, and the security guards were nowhere to be found,” she said. “Touts entered, and they used razor blades to tear people’s bags. My phone was stolen.”

Another attendee, @hairz_by_steph, said she experienced harassment amid the overcrowded environment. “They were pressing girls; the crowd was unbearable. I lost my nails trying to protect myself,” she recounted. “Davido didn’t come on stage until 3 a.m., and by then, everyone was exhausted.”

Further eyewitness accounts described chaotic entry points where security personnel allegedly used tasers and canes in a failed attempt to control the crowd. A user identified as @mmachukwu described what she called a “stampede-like situation,” adding, “People were falling, and the security completely lost control.”

Inside the venue, the situation worsened due to heat and lack of ventilation. “We had to move toward the fence to breathe,” she said. “The wait and danger weren’t worth it.”

Several fans reported stolen wigs, shoes, phones, and handbags, with one user, @reallifestories, breaking down in tears after losing all her belongings. “Someone helped me with slippers and a shirt to go home,” she said. “It’s unfair and traumatizing.”

Videos circulating online also captured instances of theft in real time, further fuelling outrage. Many social media users condemned the event organisers for failing to ensure basic crowd safety. “It’s 2025 — there’s no excuse for this,” wrote one X user, @Gidi_Traffic. “Concert organisers must prioritise safety and security, especially for women.”

As of press time, neither Davido nor the concert organisers had released an official statement addressing the security lapses or fans’ complaints.