FG Targets Foreign Aviation Investors With International Airshow

The federal government says the Nigeria International Airshow will serve as a platform to attract global aviation investors and expand opportunities within the country’s aviation industry.

During an inspection of the venue at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the event is designed to showcase Nigeria’s aviation capabilities to international players.

Keyamo said other countries use airshows as platforms to present their aviation ecosystem and attract strategic partnerships. He noted that hosting the first international airshow in Nigeria will allow foreign airlines, investors and stakeholders to assess available opportunities in the sector.

He said Nigeria is hosting the airshow at a time when the aviation sector is recording policy reforms aimed at improving growth and strengthening private sector participation. According to him, the current environment provides the right moment to invite investors to review Nigeria’s direction in the aviation space.

The minister said the airshow will feature business meetings, presentations, product displays and direct engagements between international stakeholders and local operators. He explained that the event will support new partnerships, aircraft leases, financing opportunities and technical collaborations.

Keyamo said the event will also expose local operators to international business contacts, seminars and technical sessions that will enable them explore new areas of cooperation.

Bria Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria International Airshow, said the project is private-sector driven and is designed to support government efforts to grow the aviation industry.

The Nigeria International Airshow will hold in Abuja from December 2 to December 4, 2025.