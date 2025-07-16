FAAN, Customs Partner To Remove Nigeria From Grey List

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intensified efforts to remove Nigeria from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, strengthening measures to curb money laundering and illicit financial flows through the country’s airports.

The agencies disclosed this over the weekend following a joint inspection of the international wing of the Lagos airport by FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku and Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi.

Nigeria was placed on the FATF grey list on February 24, 2023, due to identified deficiencies in combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and illicit arms flows. Since then, relevant agencies have been working to address these concerns and restore investor confidence.

Kuku stated that the partnership with Customs aligns with broader government efforts to improve passenger and cargo facilitation while enhancing compliance with international financial standards. She noted that FAAN has deployed advanced screening technologies and e-gate systems to enhance airport security and passenger experience.

“There is a shared determination to rid our entry and exit points of illegal financial transactions,” Kuku said. “We are working closely with Customs and other agencies to get Nigeria off the grey list and curb money laundering across our borders. Our collaboration, particularly on currency declaration and enhanced security screening, is a significant step in safeguarding our borders and improving Nigeria’s global standing.”

She emphasized that passengers are legally required to declare any amount exceeding $10,000 on arrival or departure, and additional measures have been implemented to monitor compliance efficiently. She added that the Customs Service has committed to reducing the number of officers directly interfacing with passengers by leveraging automated screening processes to ease facilitation at airports.

On his part, Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with FAAN’s measures, including the provision of designated currency declaration areas at arrival and departure halls, and noted that these steps align with FATF’s requirements.

“We are expecting the FATF inspection team in a matter of weeks,” Adeniyi said. “I believe the measures in place will satisfy their requirements and support Nigeria’s removal from the grey list. More importantly, our renewed collaboration with FAAN has created a platform for deeper engagement, helping us address operational gaps and streamline compliance efforts.”

Adeniyi added that the Customs Service has advanced automation of its processes and plans to integrate its forms with the passenger declaration and arrival forms issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service to improve efficiency and data sharing across agencies.

Both agencies reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s exit from the grey list while enhancing the country’s trade facilitation and global aviation reputation.