Aviation Professionals Urge Keyamo To Constitute Boards For Sector Agencies

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to expedite the constitution and inauguration of governing boards for all aviation agencies, warning that the continued delay threatens transparency, accountability, and effective governance in the sector.

ANAP’s General Secretary, AbdulRasaq Saidu, appealed during a media briefing over the weekend in Lagos. While commending the recent inauguration of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) board, Saidu stressed that other critical agencies remain without boards, in violation of their establishing Acts.

Last week, Minister Keyamo inaugurated the FAAN board more than six months after its members were appointed by President Bola Tinubu. The board is chaired by Dr Umar Ganduje, with FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, serving as Vice-Chair. Other members include representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Defence, Tourism, and Aviation, as well as experts from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and FAAN’s legal department.

Saidu noted that while the inauguration was a welcome development, it should not be an isolated effort.

“We commend the Honourable Minister for constituting the FAAN board, but he must not stop there. Every aviation parastatal requires a functional and legally mandated board to ensure due process, discipline, and oversight,” he said.

He warned that the absence of boards has enabled abuses such as irregular recruitment, contract fraud, and poor governance practices.

“The vacuum left by non-existent boards has been exploited for years to undermine standards. This violates the laws that established these agencies and must be urgently addressed,” Saidu said, urging President Tinubu to fast-track appointments for all aviation agencies.

Saidu also criticised former Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, for failing to inaugurate any agency boards during his eight-year tenure, despite having nominations approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“ANAP raised several alarms during Sirika’s time, but our concerns were ignored. Unfortunately, that lapse has extended into the current administration. We cannot continue on this path if we hope to sanitise the aviation sector,” he added.

Saidu reiterated that aviation unions, including ANAP, have long expressed concerns over poor governance structures, which he said compromise transparency, safety, and service delivery in the sector.

He emphasised that the full establishment of agency boards would not only restore credibility to Nigeria’s aviation system but also align with global best practices.