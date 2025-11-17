FAAN To Host 2025 National Aviation Conference

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is set to host the third edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC 2025) at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

This year’s conference, themed “Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry through Investment, Partnerships, and Global Engagements,” will bring stakeholders together to discuss growth opportunities in the sector.

Chairperson of the FNAC 2025 Organising Committee and FAAN’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Emiola Luqman, said the industry is at a defining stage with strong prospects for investment and innovation. She noted that Nigeria’s large population, strategic location, and the Federal Government’s push for infrastructure upgrades and regulatory reforms make the sector attractive to investors.

“FAAN, through FNAC, continues to provide a credible platform for engagement and collaboration. FNAC 2025 will show how far we have progressed and the potential that lies ahead,” she said.