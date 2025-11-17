Okonkwo: Aviation Key To Actualising $1trn Economy

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) Chairman and CEO, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, says Nigeria cannot achieve its projected $1 trillion economy without a strong and competitive aviation sector.

He made the remark at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, during the airline’s inaugural flight to Accra, Ghana. UNA has begun a daily Abuja–Accra service and four weekly flights from Lagos to Accra.

Okonkwo urged the Federal Government to provide single-digit credit facilities to domestic carriers, saying operators cannot “fly higher” while battling heavy taxes and high-interest commercial loans.

“We don’t want free money. We only ask for single-digit loans for the aviation industry,” he said.

Representing the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Khana, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s support for the sector.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, also called for unity among local airlines, noting that alliances like the Spring Alliance will help domestic carriers support one another and deepen competition.

The maiden flight, operated with a CRJ-900 aircraft named after former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings, touched down at Kotoka International Airport, Accra, to a ceremonial water salute.

Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, said UNA’s entry reflects growing confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry and will strengthen business and leisure travel between both countries.

Representatives of the Rawlings family, led by former Ghanaian Minister of Information, Fritz Baffour, thanked the airline for honouring the late leader, describing the gesture as a symbol of the close ties between Nigeria and Ghana.