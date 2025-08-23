FAAC Shares ₦2trn Among FG, States and LGs In August

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed ₦2.001 trillion to the federal, state and local governments for August 2025, representing revenue accrued in July.

The figure reflects a modest rise compared to the ₦1.81 trillion shared in the previous month.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of FAAC’s August meeting in Abuja, the distributable revenue comprised ₦1.283 trillion from statutory allocations, ₦640.61 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), ₦37.60 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and ₦39.74 billion from exchange differences.

From the total, the Federal Government received ₦735 billion, the states ₦660 billion, and local government councils ₦485 billion. A further ₦120 billion was allocated to oil-producing states as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The committee disclosed that the gross revenue available for July stood at ₦3.8 trillion. Out of this, ₦152.68 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while ₦1.68 trillion went into transfers, interventions, refunds and savings.

Breakdown of Allocations

Of the ₦1.283 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦613.81 billion, the states ₦311.33 billion, and local councils ₦240.02 billion. Oil-producing states got ₦117.71 billion as derivation.

From the ₦640.61 billion VAT pool, the Federal Government received ₦96.09 billion, states ₦320.31 billion, and councils ₦224.21 billion.

For the ₦37.60 billion EMTL, the Federal Government got ₦5.64 billion, states ₦18.80 billion, and councils ₦13.16 billion.

On the ₦39.74 billion exchange difference, the Federal Government received ₦19.54 billion, states ₦9.91 billion, councils ₦7.64 billion, while ₦2.64 billion was shared as derivation to oil-producing states.

FAAC noted that gross statutory revenue in July was ₦3.07 trillion, lower by ₦415 billion compared with the ₦3.49 trillion recorded in June.

Despite the decline in gross statutory inflows, officials say improved VAT receipts and exchange earnings provided a buffer, lifting total distributable revenue to the ₦2 trillion mark.

The August allocation comes as the federal, state and local governments prepare for a larger windfall in the months ahead, with FAAC projecting stronger inflows that could push disbursements closer to ₦4 trillion.