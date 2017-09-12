Explore the United States with special fares from Emirates

Emirates, the world’s best airline, according to TripAdvisor, is offering Nigerians the opportunity to explore all its 11 destinations in the US with special fares on Economy Class and Business Class tickets.

Whether you want to enjoy the relaxed feel of the West Coast, or taste the amazing and affordable cuisine in San Francisco, or even take a “tech-tour” of the Silicon Valley, the United States has something for every traveller. `

All inclusive, Business Class fares from Lagos to Boston (BOS) starts at USD6,349 while Economy Class fares to same destination starts at USD1,249. From Lagos to Chicago starts at USD 6,349 for Business class while the Economy class fare for same destination starts at USD 1,349. From Lagos to Dallas/Fort worth (DFW) starts at USD 6,349 for Business class while the Economy class fare for same destination starts at USD 1,349. From Lagos to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) starts at USD 6,349 for Business class while Economy class fare for same destination starts at USD 1,499. From Lagos to Houston Bush Intercontinental (HOU) starts at USD 6,349 for Business Class and USD1,349 at Economy class. From Lagos to Los Angeles (LAX) starts at USD 6,349 for Business class while the Economy class to same destination starts at USD 1,499. From Lagos to New York (NYC) starts at USD 6,349 for Business Class and Economy class starts at USD 1,249. From Lagos to Orlando starts at USD 6,499 for Business class while the Economy class starts at USD 1,399. From Lagos to Seattle (SEA) starts at USD 5,999 for Business class, while the Economy class starts at USD1,449 . From Lagos to San Francisco (SFO) starts at USD 5,999 for Business Class, while the Economy class starts at USD 1,449. From Lagos to Washington Dulles (WAS) starts at USD 5,999 for Business class while the Economy class starts at USD 1,249.

Tickets must be booked between 12 September and 22 September 2017, while travel must take place between 12 September and 9 December 2017 and from 22 January to 22 March 2018.

Emirates’ US destinations include: Boston(BOS), Chicago O’Hare(CHI), Dallas/Fort Worth(DFW), Fort Lauderdale (South Florida)(FLL), Houston Bush Intercontinental(HOU), Los Angeles(LAX), New York JFK(NYC), Orlando(ORL), San Francisco(SFO), Seattle(SEA) and Washington Dulles(WAS).

Emirates offers excellent onboard service from an international cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates provides quality products and value for money.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates is the only airline to operate an all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, further elevating the passenger experience on board through a modern, state-of-the-art wide-body fleet.

Emirates flies daily between Dubai and Lagos and with direct connections to over 150 destinations in 84 countries.

For more information, including fares and how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visit www.emirates.com.Terms and conditions apply