Guinness Nigeria Plc’s new Executive Announcement

Bola Olajomi-Otubu – Human Resources Director

Bola brings to the team over eighteen years’ experience which cut across Consulting, FMCG, Financial Services and the Aviation Sectors. Bola has held key senior level HR positions which include Head of Human Resources at Bond Bank (now part of Skye Bank Plc), HR Director at Virgin Nigeria, Group HR Business Partner at Ecobank Capital and Group HR Business Partner, Ecobank Domestic Bank ( Retail and Commercial Banking). Before joining Guinness Nigeria was leading the Organizational Development function at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated based in Lome, Togo.

Bola studied for a first and second degree in Psychology at the University of Ibadan and honed her HR skills with a master’s degree in International Human Resources Management from Cranfield University, UK.

Bola is as a firm believer in lifelong learning, and she is a member of the Nigerian Psychological Society, Nigerian Institute of Management, Society for Human Resources Management, Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology and the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Bola is married and has two lovely children, and in her spare time, she enjoys reading autobiographies and historical fiction, and also loves to travel extensively to appreciate the value of cultural diversity and inclusiveness.

Colman Hanna – Supply Chain Director

We are pleased to announce that after two years with Diageo USVI as Vice President of Operations, Colman Hanna will be returning to Africa as Supply Chain Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc effective June 19, 2017.

During his tenure leading operation of our rum distillery on St. Croix, Colman has lead the significant improvement in output, achieving AOP for the past two fiscal years and on track for the third. Under his leadership the St. Croix site has an outstanding safety record with nearly 1,000 days LTA free. His team also has been celebrated for year on year quality improvement in rum, supporting much needed growth of Captain Morgan and producing important innovations for the brand. Prior to his role in the USVI, Colman was Head of Operations at Bell Brewery in Uganda and Brewery Manager for two Serengeti Breweries in Tanzania that he helped develop and integrate into Diageo.

Colman has 36 years in the brewing and distilling industry, starting with Bass Ireland, and has been with Diageo over 20 years. During this time, he has held roles with increasing responsibility across the company in Ireland, Africa and the USVI. He led Uganda to exceed AOP from a cash, COGS, safety and quality, and in 2013, our plant in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania won brewery of the year. At Diageo Belfast, Colman transformed the site from a single shift operation to one running 24/7 while more than tripling site volume. He has successfully designed, implemented and commissioned multi-million GBP capital projects over his tenure with Diageo.

Colman graduated from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland with a BSc in Biological Sciences and is also his Diploma Master Brewer.

Colman has a demonstrated history of developing and managing outstanding leaders, high performing teams and productive manufacturing sites. His experience spans all areas of the beverage industry from brewing, kegging, bottling, canning, spirits manufacturing and packaging, RTD’s and soft drinks. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on Guinness Nigeria.

Please join us in thanking Colman for his excellent work at Diageo USVI and welcoming him and his wife Claire to Guinness Nigeria Plc.

The subject of Colman’s replacement as head of operations for Diageo USVI will be the subject of a future announcement. In the interim, Cynthia Arnold, DUSVI Director of Operations, will assume responsibility for the day to day operations supported by the Supply Executive Team.

Adenike Adebola – Marketing and Innovation Director (Guinness and Spirits)

Adenike Adebola has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Manchester Business School. Her career in Marketing started in United Africa Company (UAC) as Restaurant Manager in 1995. She left UAC in 2005 as Marketing Manager to take up the position of Senior Brand Manager, Guinness Extra Smooth. She held various marketing positions including: Marketing Manager, Malta Guinness, Marketing Manager Guinness, and Head of Customer Marketing before proceeding to join the global team based in London between 2012 and 2015. Adenike joined the Guinness Global Brand Team as Global Content Creation Manager – Guinness while also doubling as Global Brand Lead – Malta Guinness.

Adenike rejoined Guinness Nigeria in July 2015 as Head of Marketing, Spirits & RTD. She has led the embedding of our total spirits strategy from Reserve through International Premium Spirits (IPS) to Mainstream Spirits consolidating our position as a total beverage alcohol business. Adenike was appointed Marketing and Innovation Director in July 2017

Jody Samuels-Ike – Marketing and Innovation Director (Innovation, Lager, Consumer Connections and APNADS)

Jody Samuels-Ike possesses Master in Business Administration from Thunderbird, The American Graduate School of International Management. She started her career in Unilever as Assistant Brand Manager. She held roles in both Innovation and Marketing in the US and Mexico, before leaving as a Brand Manager at Unilever for Good Year Tire & Rubber Co. At Good Year, she was a Senior Manager in Innovation.

Jody joined Diageo in 2007 as Senior Brand Manager for Smirnoff Vodka before progressively transitioning to the role of Director, Innovation for Diageo Guinness USA (DGUSA), which was her last role before joining Guinness Nigeria as Director, Lager Marketing and Innovation in 2016. Jody’s passion for consumers and data oriented approach have enabled her to consistently deliver meaningful insight and great performance through Innovation & Marketing. She was appointed Marketing & Innovation Director in July 2017.