Everton Offers Henry Onyekuru for £25 million

Everton have told clubs interested in securing the services of Nigeria international forward Henry Onyekuru on a permanent deal that it will take a fee in excess of £25m to sign the 22 year old‎ who led Galatasaray to the league title in Turkey

Onyekuru joined Everton two seasons ago from Eupen but was immediately loaned to Belgium side Anderlecht where injury cut short his run in the side when he appeared to have settled down in his new surrounding.

At the start of the season he shunned offers from other clubs to join Galatasaray on loan and it proved to be a masterstroke as he got the games he needed to aid his growth and also scored vital goals to lead them to the title.

His fine form has however made Everton to demand for a fee in the region of £25m for his signing with some percentage due to his former club KAS Eupen

Everton will however try to secure him a work permit but if that fails then the club will be open to the idea of letting him leave if a fee in the region of £25m is lodged for his services. Sevilla, Valencia and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the forward.

Source: VON