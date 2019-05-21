English FA Fails to Convince Nnamdi Ofoborh from Rejecting Nigeria U-20 Invitation

Nnamdi Ofoborh was almost convinced by the English FA to make a u-turn on his decision to pledge his international future to Nigeria days before he joined the camp of the Nigeria U20 team in Germany, where they are preparing for the U20 World Youth Championship.

The Bournemouth youngster was approached by the FA technical department to shun the Nigerian team according to coach Paul Aigbogun but he insist on linking up with the Nigerian team.

Aigbogun revealed that his close relationship with the father of the central midfielder which date back to when they were kids growing up in London also helped in persuading Ofoborh not to listen to England.

” They tried to talk Ofoborh out of our team few days before he turned up at our camp. England won’t give up on a talented 18 year old just like that, so we had to convince him that his future is best secured with us than with them”,

” I personally spoke with his father who is my childhood friend and told him that the boy’s career will blossom with Nigeria if he decide to stick by his decision to play for us at the U20 World Youth Championship. When he came to camp I was glad he didn’t change his mind”.

Source: VON