Ethiopian Airlines Wins ‘African Champion Of The Year’ Award

Ethiopian Airlines has been decorated with the ‘African Champion of the Year Award’ at the just concluded Africa CEO Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The forum was attended by over 1,800 delegates from Africa.

A statement by the media consultant to the airline in Nigeria said that the Africa CEO Forum is the leading international conference dedicated to the private sector on the continent and hosts the continent’s top Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), international investors, experts and high-level policy makers every year.

The statement hinted that yearly, the Africa CEO Forum Awards recognise the companies and investors that had shaped the year in Africa, during the gala dinner.

While receiving the awards, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, expressed excitement for the airline to be nominated as a leader on the continent.

He said: “We are honoured to be awarded as African Champion. Thank you very much for the strong vote of confidence that Africa has given us even at the most challenging time in our history. We are still mourning the loss of the lives of our esteemed passengers and colleagues at the tragic accident on ET 302 on 10 March 2019.

“My sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences for the families of the victims, the country and the continent of Africa. But, we are very grateful to the travelling public that has stood with us in such difficult time. The vote of confidence is unbelievable. We have never seen such kind of large number of vote of confidence for one of the strongest brands in Africa. Thank you all for all the support you have given us and continue to give us. Together, we will make Africa great and we will put our continent in its right place in the global stage.”

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline. On November 8, 2017, SKYTRAX, the most prestigious international air transport standards and quality rating organisation, has certified Ethiopian as Four Star Airline.

SKYTRAX has also awarded Ethiopian as SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times, and earlier in 2017 Ethiopian has received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa.

