Ethiopia targets 74.3% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

KEY POINTS

Ethiopia aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 74.3 per cent by 2030 compared with a business-as-usual scenario.

The country is pursuing the target through renewable energy investments, reforestation and ecosystem restoration.

Ethiopia says its forest cover has risen from 17.2 per cent to 23.6 per cent, while its Green Legacy Initiative has recorded more than 56 billion trees planted.

MAIN STORY

Ethiopia has set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 74.3 per cent by 2030 against a business-as-usual scenario, with renewable energy development and large-scale reforestation forming key parts of its climate strategy.

The country’s Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa Geleta, announced the target at an international meeting focused on advancing scientific cooperation on climate change mitigation and adaptation, according to TV BRICS, a partner of the News Agency of Nigeria.

The meeting, which opened on Wednesday, brought together climate experts and policymakers to discuss scientific cooperation on reducing emissions and adapting to climate change.

“Ethiopia has committed to a highly ambitious 74.3 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, relative to the business-as-usual scenario,” the minister said.

Ethiopia’s Climate-Resilient Green Economy strategy provides the framework for its climate policy, with investments focused on hydropower, wind and solar energy.

The country is also expanding electricity interconnections with neighbouring countries to support clean energy infrastructure and facilitate regional power cooperation.

Reforestation and ecosystem restoration are additional components of the strategy.

Through its Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia has planted more than 56 billion trees, according to the minister. The programme is intended to restore degraded landscapes and improve soil and water resources.

Habtamu said the country’s forest cover had increased from 17.2 per cent to 23.6 per cent.

“This is not just about planting trees; it is about restoring degraded water bodies, improving soil fertility, and raising better lives,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the role of scientific research in developing and implementing environmental policies.

Ethiopia uses methodologies developed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to prepare national greenhouse gas inventories and relies on scientific assessments to guide climate-related planning.

THE ISSUES

Ethiopia’s target places renewable energy and ecosystem restoration at the centre of its efforts to reduce emissions. Expanding hydropower, wind and solar generation could reduce reliance on more carbon-intensive energy sources, while restoring forests and degraded landscapes can support carbon absorption and improve environmental conditions.

The 74.3 per cent target is measured against a business-as-usual scenario, meaning it compares projected emissions under the country’s existing development trajectory with emissions expected under its planned interventions. It should not be interpreted as an equivalent reduction from a fixed historical emissions level.

The reported increase in forest cover and the scale of the Green Legacy Initiative indicate the importance Ethiopia places on reforestation. However, tree-planting totals alone do not establish how much carbon has been absorbed or how much progress has been made towards the overall emissions target.

Implementation will depend on sustained investment, reliable emissions data, effective land restoration and the ability to expand clean electricity infrastructure while meeting development needs.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Ethiopia has committed to a highly ambitious 74.3 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, relative to the business-as-usual scenario.” – Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister of Water and Energy

“This is not just about planting trees; it is about restoring degraded water bodies, improving soil fertility, and raising better lives.” – Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister of Water and Energy

WHAT’S NEXT

Progress towards the 2030 target will depend on the implementation of renewable energy projects, continued ecosystem restoration and regular measurement of greenhouse gas emissions.

National emissions inventories and scientific assessments will be important for tracking progress against the business-as-usual baseline. Regional electricity cooperation could also support the expansion and use of clean energy infrastructure.

BOTTOM LINE

Ethiopia is pursuing a 74.3 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through renewable energy development and environmental restoration. Whether it meets the target will depend on implementation, sustained investment and measurable reductions in emissions against its projected baseline.