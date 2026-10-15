Osimhen’s pregnant girlfriend involved in car crash

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 15, 2026

Key Points

· Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the eight-month pregnant girlfriend of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash in Istanbul

· The 26-year-old model was discharged from hospital after precautionary medical checks because of her pregnancy

· The accident happened at about 3:10 pm on Tuesday in the Mithatpasa neighbourhood of Kemerburgaz, Eyupsultan district

· She was reportedly driving an SUV when she hit a light commercial vehicle on a bend, then collided with another SUV coming the opposite way

· All three vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported

· The report was published by Türkiye Today, citing the Demirören News Agency

Main Story

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the eight-month pregnant girlfriend of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, has escaped injury after a three-vehicle crash in Istanbul, Türkiye. The 26-year-old model was discharged from hospital after undergoing medical examinations as a precaution because of her pregnancy, Türkiye Today reported on Wednesday, citing the Demirören News Agency.

The accident occurred at about 3:10 pm on Tuesday in the Mithatpasa neighbourhood of Kemerburgaz, in Istanbul’s Eyupsultan district. According to DHA, Ladewig was driving an SUV when she entered a bend and hit a light commercial vehicle driven by a person identified as Paris T. The impact reportedly caused her to lose control, and the SUV then collided with another SUV travelling in the opposite direction, All three vehicles sustained damage, but no injuries were reported. Ladewig went to a private hospital in the Maslak area of Istanbul’s Sariyer district for precautionary checks. She was said to be in good condition and was discharged after the examinations.

The Issues

The incident raises concern mainly because of Ladewig’s advanced pregnancy. Even a crash with no visible injuries can carry risks at eight months, which explains why she went for medical checks right away, and her quick discharge is reassuring.

It also draws public attention to the private lives of footballers and their families, particularly those playing abroad. Osimhen is a high-profile figure at Galatasaray and for the Super Eagles, so any event involving his partner quickly becomes news in Nigeria and Türkiye, Details of the crash come from a single chain of reporting, DHA via Türkiye Today, and the exact cause of the collision has not been independently established.

What’s Being Said

DHA’s account describes Ladewig losing control after hitting the light commercial vehicle on a bend, leading to the second collision. The agency said she was in good condition when discharged, Türkiye Today identified her as a Berlin-born model who shares fashion and beauty content on social media. No statement from Ladewig or Osimhen was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to any statement from Osimhen or Ladewig on her condition. Any further findings on the cause of the crash may also emerge from the authorities, With the birth approaching, fans and the media will likely keep following news about the couple, while Osimhen continues his season with Galatasaray.

Bottom Line

Osimhen’s girlfriend walked away from a three-vehicle crash unhurt and was cleared by doctors, a relief given her eight-month pregnancy, though the exact circumstances of the collision are still based on early reports.