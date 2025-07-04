Keyamo Unveils New Access Road At Sokoto Airport

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has commissioned the newly constructed access road to the Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, as part of efforts to modernise aviation infrastructure nationwide.

During his working visit to Sokoto State, Keyamo also laid the foundation for a new protocol lounge at the airport, which is designed to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

The Minister was received by the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, as the visit coincided with the governor’s second anniversary in office, highlighting collaboration between the federal and state governments in delivering critical infrastructure projects.

Keyamo, accompanied by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Olubunmi Kuku, and top FAAN directors, noted that the Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport serves as a gateway not only to Sokoto but also to the entire North-West region.

“These infrastructure upgrades are crucial for enhancing passenger experience and facilitating regional development,” the Minister said.

Traditional rulers, state officials, aviation stakeholders, and members of the press attended the commissioning ceremony, reflecting broad support for improved aviation infrastructure as a driver of economic growth and national development.