Enabulele To INEC: Secure BVAS With Blockchain And Stop Handwriting Results

Accord Party’s Governorship Candidate in Edo State, Dr. Bright Enabulele has called for the securement of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) with blockchain technology in future elections to deter human interference.

Enabulele made this call as he accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to use BVAS in polling units in the just-concluded Saturday, September 21, 2024, election.

According to the Accord Party flagbearer, the failure to use BVAS in polling units led to the disenfranchisement of many eligible voters, and election results manipulation across Edo State.

Enabulele argued that blockchain technology would ensure greater transparency and prevent the manipulation of election results, making the process more secure, seamless, and inclusive.

To further this cause, he volunteered to collaborate with INEC in adopting blockchain technology for future elections.

“Blockchain’s decentralised and tamper-proof system can transform our electoral process, and I am ready to work with INEC to make this a reality,” he stated.

He also urged the media to not only focus on major political parties, as it encouraged results manipulation.

In addition, Enabulele congratulated the supporters of Accord, assuring them that their efforts would not go unnoticed.

“Even though voter suppression was evident, our voices will not be silenced. I entered this race to fight for the rule of law, and I will continue to amplify your voices for change and work hard for our shared vision of good governance and accountability,” he affirmed.

Enabulele further emphasised that the election is not simply about winning or losing, but about making principled choices that will shape the future. “It’s about the life we leave behind. We must reject nepotism and ensure we elect the right leaders for the sake of our future generations. Corruption starts from how we elect our leaders,” he added.

He concluded by maintaining that Nigerians can only have the leaders they elect if the electoral system is seamless, trusted, and reliable.

“How can we create a society governed by fairness, justice, and the rule of law, when we are being governed by the leaders we didn’t elect, but selected”? Enabulele queried.