Nigeria To Reconstruct Consolidated Salary Structure

The Federal Government has approved a modification to the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), effective July 24. Ekpo Nta, Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC), made the statement during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. Nta stated that President Bola Tinubu signed the Act after it was forwarded to him by the National Assembly.

He stated that any federal public service, whether self-funded or treasury-funded, that has not received a circular in this regard, specifically from the NSIWC, should contact it for further instructions.

Nta said, “This is to avoid an uncoordinated implementation that has the tendency to destroy the existing salary relativities in the federal public service.”

He said that NSIWC would issue further directives on how pensioners, NYSC members, and interns would benefit from the implementation.

The chairman listed other revised templates to include: Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Universities Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure II (CONTISS II).

He said others were: the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS), the Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS), and the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Nta named others to include: consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS), consolidated paramilitary salary structure (CONPASS), and consolidated police salary structure (CONPOSS).

The rest were: Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICSS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

“This is consequent to the enactment of the NSIWC Amendment Act 2024 and the Memorandum of Understanding reached by the committee on consequential adjustments in salaries arising from the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024.

”Between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Trade Union sides of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council Sept. 20,” Nta said.