Emmanuel Amuneke Gets Tanzania National Senior Team Appointment

Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, has been appointed as the new head coach of Tanzania senior national team.

Amuneke who signed a two-year deal with the Tanzanian FA was until recently coach of Sudan’s Premier League side, Al Khartoum SC.

“I am happy to start this new job and work hard so that we can achieve a lot together,” Amuneke told local media in Tanzania after signing the contract.

His first competitive game in charge of the senior Taifa Stars will be their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uganda in September.

Amuneke, 47, replaces local coach Salum Mayanga who had been in-charge of Tanzania since last year.

Wallace Karia, President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) told the BBC that Amuneke will also oversee the other Tanzania teams, including the U-17 and U-20 groups.

“We shall have coaches for the other teams, but Amuneke will be the head starting with the 2019 African U-17 qualifiers which kick-off in Dar es Salaam this weekend.

“We are happy to have Amuneke who has played at the top and has a lot of experience as a coach. We have picked our very own from Africa,” added Karia.

Amuneke was the assistant coach when Nigeria won the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy for a record fourth time in the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

Two years later Amuneke led Nigeria to a fifth U-17 World Cup title in Chileand revered as a proven youth manager, he was swiftly promoted to coach the U-20 side, the Flying Eagles.