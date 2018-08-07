National Assembly Leadership to Hold Meeting with INEC Chairman

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmud, will on Tuesday meet in Abuja with the joint leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The meeting billed for 1pm , is expected to discuss the N242 billion 2019 election budget proposals presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in July.

The meeting with the INEC Chairman is to be preceded by a meeting of the joint leadership of the National Assembly at 12Noon at Room 301 of the Senate wing of NASS.

Those expected at the NASS leadership meeting to be presided over by Senate President Saraki, as chairman of the National Assembly, include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Lasun, and other principal officers of the two chambers.

The National Assembly leaders expected at the meeting are ten from each chamber totalling 20 and are expected to take a position on President Buhari’s budget proposal for 2019 elections with a view to preparing the ground for possible reconvening of the two Chambers of the National Assembly later this month.