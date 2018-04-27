Emirates Trains Confident and Competent Cabin Crew

In a recent tour of Emirates Cabin Crew Training College Dubai, Violet Anyonge, the Training Manager, explained that Emirates airlines has a system where the crew are trained to be skilled, competent and confident in carrying out their daily routines which makes them stand out.

Anyonge made this known during a media facility tour of the Emirates Cabin Crew Training College (CCTC) by selected Nigerian journalists in Dubai. She stated that, apart from teaching their cabin crew skills in terms of knowledge, Emirates also has thousands of attendees in various training courses, covering different disciplines ranging Safety & Emergency Procedures, Medical Training, Service and Image.

In her words, “Apart from teaching them the skills in terms of what they need to do in evacuating passengers in times of emergencies, it is also important for them to practice this, so they will be bold and knowledgeable in terms of carrying out what they are expected to do”.

Opened in 2007, Anyonge said the CCTC training facility supports training in a number of key learning areas for new recruits, who undergo an intense 8 weeks of training with the training centre housing a variety of specialized training rooms and equipment to support learning in the areas of: Safety & Emergency Procedures; Medical Training; Security Training, Cabin Service Training, and Image & Uniform amongst others. Anyonge made this known to the media that there is an induction team, who take care of both new cabin crew recruits as well as existing crew.

She further added that service training in mock aircraft across Emirates’ fleet types and cabins ensures that the crew are familiarized with the aircraft in a true to life environment.

While declaring that Emirates training has both theoretical and practical components and the courses are conducted by qualified members. Anyonge stated: “Here they practice how to jump and how to instruct their customers to do so. They will be having different scenarios, they will be told that they have crashed either in the desert or water.

There are a lot of simulators; so you can actually feel that you have crashed. What we are looking at is to access how assertive the crew are, in making sure that they can control passenger’s evacuation.

Based in Dubai, Emirates is one of the world’s largest airlines by international air traffic, and one of the most recognized airline brands globally through its support of premier sports and cultural events. It was named World’s Best Airline in TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The airline connects people and opportunities across its global network of 157 destinations in 84 countries.