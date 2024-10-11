Emirates Bans Pagers, Walkie-Talkies After Explosions In Lebanon And Syria

Emirates Airlines has implemented a ban on the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies on flights to, from, or through Dubai, following recent security incidents involving device explosions in Lebanon and Syria. The airline announced the new restrictions on its website, citing safety concerns after the explosions linked to communication devices.

“All passengers travelling on flights to, from, or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie-talkies in checked or cabin baggage,” the statement read, adding that any such items found in luggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police.

This precautionary measure comes in the wake of a series of explosions on September 17 and 18, when electronic pagers reportedly used by Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese group, detonated simultaneously in Beirut and Damascus.

The explosions, which left at least 37 dead and thousands injured, were blamed on Israeli forces by both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, though Israel has not taken responsibility.

In response to the incident, Lebanese authorities imposed a ban on the transportation of electronic pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights departing from Beirut Airport.

Emirates’ ban also coincides with the airline’s updated travel advisory, which includes the continued suspension of flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon due to ongoing missile strikes in the region.

The airline resumed flights to Amman, Jordan, on October 6, but passengers transiting through Dubai en route to the three affected countries will not be accepted for travel until further notice.

The airline emphasized that these measures are intended to ensure passenger safety amid the volatile situation in the Middle East.

“We are closely monitoring developments in the region and remain in contact with relevant authorities,” Emirates stated, as it continues to assess the evolving security conditions.

Passengers affected by the travel restrictions are advised to check the airline’s website for further updates and alternative travel arrangements.