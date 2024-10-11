FG Begins Sale Of Subsidised Rice To Alleviate Economic Hardship In Ogun

The Federal Government has launched a subsidised rice distribution initiative to mitigate the impact of recent economic policies under President Bola Tinubu in Abeokuta, Ogun State,

The Subsidised Rice programme, aimed at providing relief to citizens, is part of the government’s broader efforts to address rising food prices and economic challenges.

During the flag-off ceremony on Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, represented by Mrs. Toyin Ayo-Ajayi, the Ogun State Director of the Ministry, explained that the rice distribution was one of several initiatives designed to bring relief to Nigerians.

According to Kyari, the distribution is being closely monitored by federal agencies to ensure transparency, fairness, and security, with measures in place to guarantee that the rice reaches the intended beneficiaries.

“The government has made it simple for people to access the rice. With just a National Identification Number (NIN) and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, individuals can purchase 50kg of rice for N40,000,” Kyari said.

He also lauded the efforts of Governor Dapo Abiodun, commending his leadership and commitment to the welfare of Ogun State’s citizens. Kyari noted that Ogun was one of the first states to benefit from the initiative, attributing this to the governor’s proactive and visionary approach.

“Ogun has one of the most organised distribution frameworks, ensuring that the rice reaches all three senatorial districts and the grassroots,” Kyari remarked.

In his response, Governor Dapo Abiodun praised President Tinubu for his commitment to addressing food inflation and improving the livelihoods of Nigerians.

He expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s unwavering support for the agricultural sector and its efforts to ensure food security.

“This initiative is a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to tackling food inflation head-on and improving the standard of living for our people. We appreciate his consistent support in bolstering the agricultural sector and promoting food security,” Abiodun said.