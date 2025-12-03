Emefiele $4.5bn Fraud Trial: EFCC Witness Denies Omoile’s Statements Were Made Under Duress

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday told the Special Offences Court in Ikeja that the second defendant in the ongoing $4.5 billion fraud trial of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, Henry Omoile, did not make his statements under duress.

Emefiele faces a 19-count charge involving allegations of receiving gratification and corrupt demands, while Omoile is facing a three-count charge for the unlawful acceptance of gifts as an agent. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

During the resumed proceedings, EFCC witness Alvan Gurumnaan testified in a trial-within-trial, asserting that EFCC operatives are trained professionals who do not extract statements through threats, violence, or intimidation.

“The second defendant did not make any statement under duress,” Gurumnaan told the court. “Our officers do not force statements through violence.”

Gurumnaan also admitted that there was no video recording of Omoile’s statement, adding that it is the responsibility of the defendant to prove any claim of duress.

The trial-within-trial was ordered following objections by Omoile’s defence counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), during the last sitting on October 9, 2025. At that session, prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) had sought to tender Omoile’s extra-judicial statements as evidence, but Kotoye argued that the statements were not voluntary.

Justice Oshodi subsequently directed the court to conduct a trial-within-trial to determine the voluntariness of the statements before they could be admitted as evidence.