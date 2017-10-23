Embedding Tech in Every Conceivable Device: Mastercard Debuts on First Fortune Future 50

Debuting on the first-ever Fortune Future 50? Now that’s priceless. Coming in at No. 14, Mastercard is recognized as a leader on this new ranking that looks at the world’s forward-looking, innovative companies that are best set up for the future.

The Fortune Future 50 has cited Mastercard for its work with biometric technology; the enormous opportunity it sees we have in turning every device into a connected device and gives a nod to Mastercard’s financial inclusion efforts: “As for the billions of people around the world who still deal exclusively in cash, the company views them as potential future Mastercard customers.”

Mastercard prides itself on pushing boundaries and borders through innovative, digital-payment technologies. And the tech company’s passion for innovation and drive to make the world an easier, safer and more inclusive place is not contained in one mind, one hallway or even one department. It is everywhere and with everyone who comes to work at Mastercard. Here’s a look at the company’s latest efforts:

The full Fortune Future 50 list is available here and will appear in Fortune’s November 1 issue.