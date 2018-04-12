El-Rufai Calls on Investors to Explore the Agro-allied Industry

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on investors to explore the agro-allied industry, as there are countless opportunities inherent in the industry.

The Kaduna State Governor made this clarion call in Kaduna at the commissioning of the Mahindra Tractors Assembly Plant.

The plant is a joint investment of the Springfield Agro Ltd and Ramindra Tractors Manufacturing Corporation of India.

El-Rufai buttressed the importance of increased collaboration between government and the private sector to foster the development of the agro-allied industry in Nigeria.

“The project would improve Nigeria’s economy especially the agro-allied and industrial sectors. This will also promote employment creation as well as the continued expansion of the food sustenance of the nation. To this end, I urge other teeming prospective investors to genuinely explore the state’s numerous opportunities to actualize an improved secured nation and a vibrant economy,” El-Rufai said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Springfield Agro Ltd, Tarun Das, while addressing guests at the event expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the El-Rufai led administration in Kaduna State.

The CEO said its agro-allied industry will improve the economy of Kaduna State “with the additional investment of more than $200 million, to provide over 200 jobs to the residents.

He thanked the Federal Government and other stakeholders for their diverse contributions to the agro-allied industry.