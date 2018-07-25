Ekiti State Governor-Elect Kayode Fayemi Unveils 32-Man Transition Committee Ahead of Inauguration

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, has released a list of eminent citizens of the state that will serve in the Governorship Transition Committee.

The committee is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition ahead of the October 16th take-off date of the new government in the state.

The 32-member committee is headed by a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as chairman, while a former Chairman of Ijero Local Government Council, Hon Abiodun Omoleye will serve as Deputy Chair. A former Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi, is the secretary of the committee.

The Committee is to be known as the Ekiti State 2018 JFK/APC Governorship Transition Committee.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-elect, Yinka Oyebode, the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee would hold at the Conference Hall, AB Hotels, Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, July 25th, by 12 noon.

Oyebode, in the statement, disclosed that the committee’s terms of reference will be: “Develop a clear framework for liaison and establish clear channels of formal communications with the outgoing administration for the purposes of a smooth transition.

” Review and make preliminary assessment of the fiscal position of government with particular emphasis on; Status of assets and liabilities of government, Status of implementation of the 2018 Appropriation, Revenue & cash flow position of government, Public debt profile of government and their deployment, Salary arrears due to all public-sector workers and pensioners, Determine the status of public procurement of government with particular emphasis on and Government’s on-going and outstanding contractual obligations.

“To receive handover documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, with a view to understanding the most important operational, regulatory and/or urgent issues confronting the incoming administration, in order to guide the fine-tuning and prioritisation of programmes and policies in the incoming administration’s governance agenda.

“Interface with various stakeholders’ groups such as Labour Unions, Traditional Rulers; Academia; Religious Bodies; Transport Workers; Market Men and Women; Artisans; Professionals; Farmers CDAs; etc.; with a view to ascertaining their expectations of the incoming administration.”

According to the statement, the committee is expected to submit its final report by September 7, 2018.

Members of the Governorship Transition Committee are; Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Chairman), Hon. Abiodun Omoleye(Deputy Chairman), Dr. (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, Chief Ropo Adesanya, Dr. Dare Ojo, Prof. Tale Omole, Hon. Olubunmi Oriniowo, Mr. Tunde Olatunde, Mr. Debo Ranti Ajayi, Mr. Ade Omonijo, Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi, Barrister Wale Fapohunda, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, Chief Kola Akosile and Mr. Phillip Amujo.

Others include; Barrister Paul Omotosho, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, Engr. Tunde Alabi, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, Prof. (Mrs.) Francesca Aladejana, Mr. Seyi Aiyeleso, Dr. (Mrs.) Ayeni Agbaje, Mr. Ayo Owolabi, Mrs. Folusho Olaniyan, Alhaja S. Badmus, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, Mr. Eyitayo Fabunmi, Mrs. Toyosi Omope, Hon. Bunmi Akinniyi, Hon. Seyi Shittu and Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi will serve as secretary of the committee.