APC Candidate Kayode Fayemi Leading in Ekiti State Gubernatorial Polls

Dr Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress,in the Ekiti governorship election, is coasting home to victory, according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in majority of the 16 local councils in the state.

Fayemi, who was governor of the state between 2010 and 2014, has won no fewer than 13 of the 16 councils, including the council of incumbent Ayodele Fayose.

In what appeared to be poetic justice, Fayemi

won in Irepodun-Ifelodun council, the home base of Fayose.

Fayemi polled 13,869 votes. The PDP candidate, Olusola Eleka, Fayose’s deputy got 11,456 votes.

In the 2014 election, massively rigged by Fayose’s PDP, Fayemi lost all the Ekiti councils to Fayose.

This time around, Fayemi only lost in Fayose’s polling unit and ward.

However, the votes in other wards were not enough to secure victory for Fayose’s party and candidate in the local government.

The local government has 11 wards. Results from each ward were collated at the local council headquarters of INEC situated in Igede.

A total of 66,162 voters were registered in the local government while 27,306 were accredited.

INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti is compiling all the results from the local councils and the official announcement will be made later Sunday.

According to reports from local council collation centers, Fayemi also won in Oye LGA, Ilejemeje, Ido-Osi, Gbonyin and Moba.

However, he narrowly lost Ado-Ekiti, where Fayose doled out a minimum of N4000 to would-be-voters on Friday.

*More update later