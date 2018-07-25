Microsoft 70-473 Exam: Preparation Tips to Help You Get High Scores

Exams are designed to test out intelligence and knowledge on a topic. They are a good way to prove that you are an expert in an area and you can use your skills whenever needed. However, most of the time, scoring well in the exams becomes a difficult task. Scoring well in the exam requires a lot of strategy and planning along with hard work and dedication. Microsoft 70-473 is one of the ten tests that a candidate may pass to obtain MCSE certification, so the candidate needs some planning and dedication to score a high percentage.

If you are preparing for Microsoft 70-473 exam and want to know the secret how to score well, this article is just what you need.

Know Microsoft 70-473 Exam Basics

Microsoft 70-473 exam will test yourIT professional skills in the field of Implementing and Designing Cloud Data Platform Solutions. The candidates who have the knowledge of designing and implementing solutions for Microsoft Azure SQL database and Microsoft SQL database are given this certification. Here is what you need to know about Microsoft 70-473 exams:

Exam Pattern

The exam consists of 40-60 questions that have to be solved in less than 120 minutes. The number of questions is not fixed and can vary from test to test. A huge variety of questions are given to the candidates such as Pick and Drop, Multiple Choice Questions, Chart Making and more. The candidates can register and choose a date when they want to sitfor the exam.

Who Should Apply

If you are someone who is interested in getting a validation for your skill in implementing and designing Microsoft data platform solutions, this exam is for you. Additionally, anyone who has about a year worth work experience in this field is suitable for the exam. The aim of this test is to test your skills and give you an appropriate certification.

Eligibility Criteria

There are no eligibility criteria. However, IT professionals with some experience have a bigger chance of scoring higher marks in this test. The candidate needs to be 18 years or older to attend this exam.

Fee

The candidates have to pay a fee of $165 to reserve their place for the exam. The candidate can pass the test as many times as possible but the fee is needed to be paid every time. There is a fee concession for the people who work in Microsoft or are associated with it in one way or another.

Skills Tested

The candidate will be tested on the skill sets which are also the major components of the exam syllabus:

Design and Implement Security Design and Implement Database Solutions for Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Azure SQL Database Monitor and Manage the Implementation of the Database in Azure Design for Disaster Recovery, High Availability, and Scalability

All of these skill sets are equally important to pass the test and get a good score. It is vital that you have hands-on experience with each of these skills.

Preparation Tips for Better Scores

If you are planning to sit for the Microsoft 70-473 exam, it is obvious that you would want to score well. The passing score is 70% which is 700 points. However, with a little practice and some hard work, you can easily get a score much higher than this. Most of the companies will judge you based on your score as it will directly show your skills in the field.

Here is what you should do to get a better score in Microsoft 70-473 exam:

Get The Study Material

First thing is to get the study material. The study material is available in different forms. You can get the study guide from the Microsoft website and buy books from the official Microsoft partners. Another option is to join online courses where you will be given all the study material along with some lectures and practice papers. Some of the materials can also be taken from online websites, for example, you can look for dumps online. However, note that not all the dump websites are legitimate and some of them might be a threat to your computer or might turn out to be fraud and give you false study material. Buy the material from reliable sources.

Always Keep the Syllabus Handy

Your syllabus is like a map to your destination and you should always keep it handy. Print syllabus on paper and refer to it while preparing for the test. Also, keep in mind that you need to have in-depth knowledge of every topic that is mentioned in the syllabus. Furthermore, there are a few questions that come from outside the theoretical curriculum. Like we said, the experiencedspecialists can get better marks because no book can teach you these practical questions.

Keep Updated on the Facts

If you will search on the internet, there are numerous blogs that can give you information about each of the topics you need to learn. Internet and Technology sector is always evolving and you need to stay up to date with all the facts. You can also watch videos on YouTube to keep yourself updated.

Practice is the Key

The practice tests are one of the most important study materials that you should have. They will help you understand the exam better and build a proper study strategy. They will also help you to measure your progress regularly.

Be Consistent and Stick to Your Strategy

You have to make a study timetable or strategy. Make sure you follow it religiously. The only way you can score well is by constantly revising the topics.

Conclusions

Microsoft 70-473 exam is a perfect opportunity for you to progress in your career and get a high paying job in the IT Sector. You have to make sure that you leave no stone unturned while preparing for certification. Follow the tips given above and we can assure you that you will pass the Microsoft 70-473 exam with flying colors and get your certification instantly.