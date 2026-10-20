Ekiti opens aviation fuel depot, targets round-the-clock airport operations

KEY POINTS

Ekiti State has inaugurated an aviation fuel depot at its Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti.

The facility was developed through a partnership between the state government and Reeve Energy Nigeria Ltd.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji said more than ₦10 billion would be spent on aerodrome ground lighting to support round-the-clock operations.

The state is also pursuing upgrades to its Instrument Landing System and plans for an independent power project at the airport.

MAIN STORY

Ekiti State has inaugurated an aviation fuel depot at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti, as the government moves to expand the facility’s operational capacity and attract more commercial aviation activity.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji inaugurated the facility on Monday. It was established through a partnership between the state government and Reeve Energy Nigeria Ltd. to provide aircraft refuelling services and support increased flight operations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Oyebanji said the government would continue to use public-private partnerships (PPPs) to develop airport infrastructure and strengthen the state’s capacity to attract private investment.

He disclosed that work was ongoing to upgrade the airport’s Instrument Landing System (ILS) and install aerodrome ground lighting, projects intended to enable operations around the clock.

According to the governor, the ground lighting project would cost more than ₦10 billion. He said its completion would allow aircraft to land at any time and make the airport more attractive to potential investors.

The government is also working towards establishing an Independent Power Project (IPP) to provide a reliable electricity supply and reduce the airport’s operating costs.

The proposed power project, alongside the fuel depot and planned aviation infrastructure upgrades, forms part of the state’s broader effort to improve the airport’s operating environment and support commercial activity.

Oyebanji said the administration’s economic priorities included industrialisation, higher productivity and attracting investments capable of generating wealth and sustaining economic growth.

He urged communities across Ekiti to support investors and provide an environment in which businesses could operate successfully. He said access to infrastructure, a favourable business climate and the prospect of profitability were important considerations for investors.

“Investors are not emotional people. Capital will flow to where it is well treated and where the right environment will also support profitability,” the governor said.

Oyebanji commended Reeve Energy Nigeria Ltd. for investing in the state and assured the company and other investors of continued government support.

Earlier, Reeve Energy Nigeria Ltd. Chief Executive Officer, Efuru Nwakuche, described the project as an example of collaboration between government and the private sector to promote economic growth and infrastructure development.

Nwakuche thanked the governor and relevant government agencies, including the Ekiti State Airport Management Company, for supporting the project.

She said the depot would strengthen aviation energy services, support increasing flight operations and contribute to the state’s economic development. She also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to safety, quality, reliability and operational excellence in Nigeria’s aviation and energy sectors.

THE ISSUES

The aviation fuel depot provides an additional service at the airport, but the broader economic benefits will depend on whether the facility attracts sustained flight activity and generates demand from airlines and other aviation operators.

The proposed ground lighting and ILS upgrades could improve the airport’s ability to support operations beyond daylight hours and under appropriate instrument landing conditions. However, round-the-clock operations will also depend on the completion of the necessary infrastructure and the relevant operational and regulatory requirements.

The planned independent power project could help address electricity reliability and operating costs, although the government has not provided details in the supplied material on its capacity, financing structure or completion timeline.

For Ekiti’s economy, the key test will be whether these investments translate into regular commercial services, stronger cargo handling activity, new business opportunities and wider demand for local suppliers and services.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Investors are not emotional people. Capital will flow to where it is well treated and where the right environment will also support profitability.” – Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State

WHAT’S NEXT

Attention will turn to the implementation of the planned ground lighting installation, the upgrade of the Instrument Landing System and the proposed independent power project. The pace of these developments, alongside airlines’ willingness to use the airport, will help determine whether the new depot contributes to a sustained expansion in aviation activity.

BOTTOM LINE

Ekiti State is expanding aviation infrastructure through a new fuel depot and plans for ground lighting, landing system upgrades and independent power. The investment could strengthen the airport’s operating capacity, but its wider economic impact will depend on the delivery of the remaining projects and growth in actual flight and cargo activity.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria