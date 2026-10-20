Apple sets October 28 launch for first touchscreen MacBook

KEY POINTS

Apple has confirmed a product launch event for October 28 in Los Angeles, dubbed “Pro and tell”.

Bloomberg News reports that the company plans to introduce its first touchscreen MacBook Pro, alongside refreshed Mac and iPad models.

The touchscreen MacBooks are expected to feature OLED displays and an iPhone-style Dynamic Island interface.

Apple retail stores are reportedly preparing to begin selling new products on November 6.

MAIN STORY

Apple Inc. has confirmed that it will hold a product launch event in Los Angeles on October 28, with Bloomberg News reporting that the company plans to unveil its first touchscreen MacBook alongside updates to other devices.

The event, titled “Pro and tell”, points to an update to Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup. According to Bloomberg, the planned introductions include touchscreen MacBook Pro models, a lower-end MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, a refreshed iMac and a redesigned iPad mini with a sharper display.

The touchscreen MacBooks would mark a significant shift in Apple’s product strategy. The company has long maintained a distinction between the Mac and iPad user experiences, favouring trackpads and keyboards for its computers and touch-based interaction for its tablets.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to feature an OLED display and a Dynamic Island interface similar to the one used on the iPhone. If introduced as reported, the display technology and interface would represent firsts for the Mac lineup.

Bloomberg reported that the touchscreen MacBook Pro models would use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, matching the processors in the current MacBook Pro generation introduced in March. The reported plans also include a lower-end MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, although Apple has not confirmed the full specifications of the anticipated devices in the supplied material.

The October event follows several other product launches in recent weeks, including the HomeView, HomePod mini 2 and an updated Apple TV set-top box, according to the report. Apple’s first foldable iPhone, identified in the source as the iPhone Duo, is also scheduled to go on sale on Friday.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Apple retail stores were preparing to begin selling new products on Friday, November 6. That date could provide an indication of the planned retail rollout, although the final availability of individual products will depend on Apple’s announcements.

The expected touchscreen MacBook would bring touch interaction to a product category that Apple has traditionally kept separate from its tablet range. Its introduction could also test whether Mac users want a more direct interaction with the screen alongside the established keyboard and trackpad experience.

THE ISSUES

The reported touchscreen MacBook would represent more than a routine hardware refresh. It would signal a change in how Apple approaches the relationship between its Mac computers and iPads.

An OLED display could offer improvements in contrast and image quality, while a Dynamic Island interface could bring familiar iPhone-style features to the Mac. The practical value of these changes, however, will depend on the final specifications, software integration and pricing.

Apple’s planned updates also span several product categories, suggesting a broad refresh of its hardware lineup. For consumers, the key considerations will be the differences between the new models, their prices and whether the upgrades justify replacing existing devices.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

No direct quotations were provided in the source material.

WHAT’S NEXT

Apple’s October 28 event is expected to provide details on the new MacBook Pro models and other planned devices. Consumers and investors will be watching for confirmation of the touchscreen features, chip configurations, prices and retail availability.

BOTTOM LINE

Apple has confirmed an October 28 product event, while Bloomberg News has reported that the company plans to introduce its first touchscreen MacBook Pro. If launched as described, the device would mark a notable change in Apple’s long-standing separation of its Mac and iPad experiences.

Sources: Bloomberg