Week 9 Pool Result for Sat 29, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 9 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.
Week 9 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 9 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 9 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.
|WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 29-August-2026
|№
|Football Pools Results
|HT
|FT
|Status
|1
|Liverpool
|Nottingham
|0-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|2
|Bournemouth
|Everton
|1-:-0
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|3
|Coventry
|Hull City
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|4
|Tottenham
|Newcastle
|0-:-0
|0-:-2
|Away
|5
|Derby
|Swansea
|0-:-2
|0-:-3
|Away
|6
|Middlesbro
|West Brom
|0-:-0
|3-:-1
|Home
|7
|Wolves
|Stoke
|2-:-1
|4-:-1
|Home
|8
|Blackburn
|Q.P.R.
|0-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|9
|Bolton
|Lincoln
|0-:-0
|0-:-1
|Away
|10
|Bristol City
|Portsmouth
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|11
|Cardiff
|Sheff United
|2-:-2
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|12
|Charlton
|Preston
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|13
|Norwich
|Burnley
|3-:-1
|4-:-1
|Home
|14
|Southampton
|Millwall
|2-:-1
|5-:-1
|Home
|15
|Watford
|West Ham
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|16
|Blackpool
|Peterboro
|2-:-0
|4-:-0
|Home
|17
|Milton K.D.
|Leicester
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|18
|Cambridge U.
|Huddersfield
|0-:-0
|1-:-2
|Away
|19
|Leyton O.
|Barnsley
|0-:-1
|1-:-3
|Away
|20
|Notts County
|Burton A.
|0-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|21
|Plymouth
|Bradford C.
|1-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home
|22
|Sheff Wed.
|Bromley
|3-:-0
|7-:-2
|Home
|23
|Stevenage
|Doncaster
|0-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|24
|Stockport
|Wycombe
|2-:-1
|5-:-1
|Home
|25
|Barnet
|Cheltenham
|1-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|26
|Port Vale
|Crewe
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|27
|Rotherham
|Chesterfield
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|28
|Colchester
|Rochdale
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|29
|Crawley
|Bristol R.
|0-:-2
|0-:-2
|Away
|30
|Gillingham
|Northampton
|1-:-1
|1-:-1
|ScoreDraw
|31
|Grimsby
|Fleetwood
|1-:-1
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|32
|Newport Co.
|Tranmere
|1-:-0
|2-:-2
|ScoreDraw
|33
|Oldham
|Swindon
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|34
|Shrewsbury
|Salford City
|0-:-0
|1-:-0
|Home
|35
|Walsall
|Accrington
|2-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|36
|York City
|Exeter City
|1-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|37
|Celtic
|Falkirk
|2-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|38
|Dundee FC
|Hibernian
|0-:-1
|1-:-2
|Away
|39
|Hearts
|St. J’Stone
|2-:-0
|2-:-1
|Home
|40
|Kilmarnock
|Dundee Utd.
|0-:-3
|0-:-4
|Away
|41
|St. Mirren
|Motherwell
|3-:-2
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|42
|Levante
|Real Betis
|2-:-2
|5-:-2
|Home
|43
|R. Sociedad
|Espanyol
|1-:-1
|2-:-1
|Home
|44
|Sevilla
|Atl Madrid
|0-:-3
|1-:-3
|Away
|45
|FC Koeln
|Hoffenheim
|0-:-1
|3-:-2
|Home
|46
|Mainz 05
|Paderborn
|0-:-0
|0-:-0
|noScoreDraw
|47
|RB Leipzig
|Borussia MG
|1-:-0
|3-:-0
|Home
|48
|Union Berlin
|E. Frankfurt
|1-:-2
|3-:-3
|ScoreDraw
|49
|B. Dortmund
|Hamburger SV
|2-:-0
|2-:-0
|Home