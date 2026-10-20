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Home Business News SPORTS Week 9 Pool Result for Sat 29, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

Week 9 Pool Result for Sat 29, Aug 2026, UK 2026/2027

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 9 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 9 Pool Results 2026: Football pools results for this week 9 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 9 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2026/2027; DATE: 29-August-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1LiverpoolNottingham0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
2BournemouthEverton1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
3CoventryHull City0-:-00-:-1Away
4TottenhamNewcastle0-:-00-:-2Away
5DerbySwansea0-:-20-:-3Away
6MiddlesbroWest Brom0-:-03-:-1Home
7WolvesStoke2-:-14-:-1Home
8BlackburnQ.P.R.0-:-01-:-2Away
9BoltonLincoln0-:-00-:-1Away
10Bristol CityPortsmouth1-:-02-:-1Home
11CardiffSheff United2-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
12CharltonPreston0-:-01-:-0Home
13NorwichBurnley3-:-14-:-1Home
14SouthamptonMillwall2-:-15-:-1Home
15WatfordWest Ham1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
16BlackpoolPeterboro2-:-04-:-0Home
17Milton K.D.Leicester0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
18Cambridge U.Huddersfield0-:-01-:-2Away
19Leyton O.Barnsley0-:-11-:-3Away
20Notts CountyBurton A.0-:-12-:-1Home
21PlymouthBradford C.1-:-02-:-0Home
22Sheff Wed.Bromley3-:-07-:-2Home
23StevenageDoncaster0-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
24StockportWycombe2-:-15-:-1Home
25BarnetCheltenham1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
26Port ValeCrewe0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
27RotherhamChesterfield1-:-02-:-1Home
28ColchesterRochdale0-:-01-:-0Home
29CrawleyBristol R.0-:-20-:-2Away
30GillinghamNorthampton1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
31GrimsbyFleetwood1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
32Newport Co.Tranmere1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
33OldhamSwindon1-:-03-:-0Home
34ShrewsburySalford City0-:-01-:-0Home
35WalsallAccrington2-:-13-:-2Home
36York CityExeter City1-:-02-:-1Home
37CelticFalkirk2-:-02-:-1Home
38Dundee FCHibernian0-:-11-:-2Away
39HeartsSt. J’Stone2-:-02-:-1Home
40KilmarnockDundee Utd.0-:-30-:-4Away
41St. MirrenMotherwell3-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
42LevanteReal Betis2-:-25-:-2Home
43R. SociedadEspanyol1-:-12-:-1Home
44SevillaAtl Madrid0-:-31-:-3Away
45FC KoelnHoffenheim0-:-13-:-2Home
46Mainz 05Paderborn0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
47RB LeipzigBorussia MG1-:-03-:-0Home
48Union BerlinE. Frankfurt1-:-23-:-3ScoreDraw
49B. DortmundHamburger SV2-:-02-:-0Home
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