EFCC Interrogates Ike Ekweremadu over Money Laundering, Fraud Charge

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeweremadu, is currently at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he is undergoing interrogation over allegations of fraud and money laundering.

The deputy senate president arrived at their Abuja office earlier today, saying “he was invited for questioning”.

The source also said Ekweremadu was still in EFCC custody as of the time of filing this report.

His arrest is coming barely a week after his residence in Apo, Abuja was besieged by Nigerian security operatives including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and EFCC thereby stopping him from attending the Senate plenary session where about 14 Senators from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On that day, the EFCC had issued an invitation letter dated July 24, the same day he was being asked to report to the anti-corruption agency office in Wuse II by 10am.

The EFFC letter dated July 24, 2018, with reference CR:3000/EFCC/DOPS/VOL 49/40 and signed by the Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar Abba, was titled: “Investigation Activities: Case of Conspiracy, Abuse of Office and Money Laundering”.

It read: “This Commission is investigating the above mentioned case in which your name features prominently and the need to obtain certain clarification from you became imperative.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to report and interview (sic) the undersigned at 5 Famola Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja on Tuesday, 24th July, 2018 at 10am prompt.”

“This request is made pursuant to section 38 (I) of the Economic and Financial Crimes (Establishment) Act 2004.

“Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please.”

