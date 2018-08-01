13 Vessels Containing Petrol, Various Products Arrive Tincan Port

- August 1, 2018
No fewer than 13 ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, Lagos, waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday in Lagos.

It said four of the vessels contained petrol, two containers, while the remaining seven would berth with urea, diesel, bulk oil, ethanol, frozen fish, buckwheat and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA also stated that 29 ships carrying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, diesel, container, crude oil, bulk gypsum, and petrol were expected at the ports between July 31 and August 25.

