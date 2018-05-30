EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Skyline University College Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

Skyline University College was established under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah in 1990 in the heart of Sharjah, a city that has been recognized as a hub of education, culture and heritage by UNESCO. SUC is successful in its pursuit to offer high quality education and create awareness among students towards the needs of society. It is presently one of the leading Universities in the Northern Emirates.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below in Nigeria:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY