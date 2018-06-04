EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Graduate Assistant Teacher at a Leading Private Nursery/Primary School

As one of the leading private Nursery/Primary School in Nigeria known for its perfect mix of the Nigerian/British curricula, we seek to recruit qualified persons in the capacity below to enable us contribute to the improvement of Nigerian Education standards:

Job Title: Assistant Teacher

Location: Nigeria

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent

Minimum one year teaching experience

Must be computer literate

Should have good writing and communication skills

Must be computer literate.

Application Closing Date

14th June, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their detailed CV’s with Cover Letter to the “Human Resource Manager” via: recruitment0023@gmail.com Using the position applied for as the subject of the mail.