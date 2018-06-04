EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Graduate Assistant Teacher at a Leading Private Nursery/Primary School

As one of the leading private Nursery/Primary School in Nigeria known for its perfect mix of the Nigerian/British curricula, we seek to recruit qualified persons in the capacity below to enable us contribute to the improvement of Nigerian Education standards:
Job Title: Assistant Teacher
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
- Minimum one year teaching experience
- Must be computer literate
- Should have good writing and communication skills
Application Closing Date
14th June, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their detailed CV’s with Cover Letter to the “Human Resource Manager” via: recruitment0023@gmail.com Using the position applied for as the subject of the mail.