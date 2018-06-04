IT/TELECOM JOB | Ericsson Nigeria Graduate Program 2018

By Lolade .O
- June 4, 2018
- in IT/TELECOM, JOBS
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Title: Graduate Program 2018

Req ID: 246599
Location: Lagos

Our Program

  • We have our next Graduate program in Nigeria, starting in July 2018 – which is open to all recent Engineering (or similar) graduates. The Ericsson Graduate program is run over a period of 12 months and during this period, there will be training and development opportunities available to the graduates.
  • Ericsson is passionate about the growth of our employees, and offers on the job learning, as well as a structured training program. In this duration, you will be assigned a mentor and buddy to give you a great start to your career. You will be involved in day to day Network Design, Tuning, and Optimization support.

What We Offer You

  • An exciting opportunity to work in a multi-national and multi-cultural environment.
  • Exposure to the most recent trends of global technology such as 5G, IoT, Cloud, etc.
  • An opportunity to work for the Global leader in the Telecommunications industry.
  • Continuous learning and development.
  • On the job training and mentorship programs provided by senior experts in the industry.
  • Working in the area of:
    • Automated network operations
    • Cloud computing and Virtualization infrastructure
    • Core Network
    • Digital Business Support Systems (BSS)
    • Data entry and IT Infrastructure Operations
    • Networking
    • Internet of Things (IoT) Products and Solutions
    • Data Analytics

Job Responsibilities & Tasks
You will be involved in:

  • Participate in 2G, 3G, and LTE parameter consistency checks, tuning and optimization to improve throughput, accessibility, retainability, mobility, etc.
  • Help with customer complaints and provide solutions with proper explanation report.
  • Provide support in customer discussions, presentations, and workshops.
  • Learn more about the network area of working (Radio, Transport, Core).
  • Assist technical team with Radio Access Network (RAN) related problems.
  • Contribute to the interactions with customers and help identify areas of improvement.
  • Exposure to data collection tools such as TEMs Investigation 13.0, etc.
  • Expand knowledge on Linux, Internet Protocol (IP) and Cloud Technology.

Job Requirements

  • Minimum education level required: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science / IT, or Telecommunications, or relevant.
  • Recently graduated individuals in the year 2017 / 2018 are preferred.
  • Knowledge / general understanding of Telecommunications is a benefit.
  • Completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is required.
  • This is a full-time graduate program with the duration of 12 months.

Personal Attributes:

  • Adaptable, flexible, and self-motivated
  • Enjoy experimenting “outside the box” and innovative
  • Passion for technology with a strong urge to learn.
  • Self-motivated.
  • Ability to work under pressure and learn independently.
  • Good presentation skills and ability to work with diverse backgrounds.
  • Result oriented with focus on customer satisfaction and project delivery.
  • Fluent in English, and French – both written and spoken.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

