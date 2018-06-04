IT/TELECOM JOB | Ericsson Nigeria Graduate Program 2018

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Title: Graduate Program 2018
Req ID: 246599
Location: Lagos
Our Program
- We have our next Graduate program in Nigeria, starting in July 2018 – which is open to all recent Engineering (or similar) graduates. The Ericsson Graduate program is run over a period of 12 months and during this period, there will be training and development opportunities available to the graduates.
- Ericsson is passionate about the growth of our employees, and offers on the job learning, as well as a structured training program. In this duration, you will be assigned a mentor and buddy to give you a great start to your career. You will be involved in day to day Network Design, Tuning, and Optimization support.
What We Offer You
- An exciting opportunity to work in a multi-national and multi-cultural environment.
- Exposure to the most recent trends of global technology such as 5G, IoT, Cloud, etc.
- An opportunity to work for the Global leader in the Telecommunications industry.
- Continuous learning and development.
- On the job training and mentorship programs provided by senior experts in the industry.
- Working in the area of:
- Automated network operations
- Cloud computing and Virtualization infrastructure
- Core Network
- Digital Business Support Systems (BSS)
- Data entry and IT Infrastructure Operations
- Networking
- Internet of Things (IoT) Products and Solutions
- Data Analytics
Job Responsibilities & Tasks
You will be involved in:
- Participate in 2G, 3G, and LTE parameter consistency checks, tuning and optimization to improve throughput, accessibility, retainability, mobility, etc.
- Help with customer complaints and provide solutions with proper explanation report.
- Provide support in customer discussions, presentations, and workshops.
- Learn more about the network area of working (Radio, Transport, Core).
- Assist technical team with Radio Access Network (RAN) related problems.
- Contribute to the interactions with customers and help identify areas of improvement.
- Exposure to data collection tools such as TEMs Investigation 13.0, etc.
- Expand knowledge on Linux, Internet Protocol (IP) and Cloud Technology.
Job Requirements
- Minimum education level required: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science / IT, or Telecommunications, or relevant.
- Recently graduated individuals in the year 2017 / 2018 are preferred.
- Knowledge / general understanding of Telecommunications is a benefit.
- Completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is required.
- This is a full-time graduate program with the duration of 12 months.
Personal Attributes:
- Adaptable, flexible, and self-motivated
- Enjoy experimenting “outside the box” and innovative
- Passion for technology with a strong urge to learn.
- Self-motivated.
- Ability to work under pressure and learn independently.
- Good presentation skills and ability to work with diverse backgrounds.
- Result oriented with focus on customer satisfaction and project delivery.
- Fluent in English, and French – both written and spoken.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY