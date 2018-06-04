IT/TELECOM JOB | Ericsson Nigeria Graduate Program 2018

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Title: Graduate Program 2018



Req ID: 246599

Location: Lagos



Our Program

We have our next Graduate program in Nigeria, starting in July 2018 – which is open to all recent Engineering (or similar) graduates. The Ericsson Graduate program is run over a period of 12 months and during this period, there will be training and development opportunities available to the graduates.

Ericsson is passionate about the growth of our employees, and offers on the job learning, as well as a structured training program. In this duration, you will be assigned a mentor and buddy to give you a great start to your career. You will be involved in day to day Network Design, Tuning, and Optimization support.

What We Offer You

An exciting opportunity to work in a multi-national and multi-cultural environment.

Exposure to the most recent trends of global technology such as 5G, IoT, Cloud, etc.

An opportunity to work for the Global leader in the Telecommunications industry.

Continuous learning and development.

On the job training and mentorship programs provided by senior experts in the industry.

Working in the area of: Automated network operations Cloud computing and Virtualization infrastructure Core Network Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) Data entry and IT Infrastructure Operations Networking Internet of Things (IoT) Products and Solutions Data Analytics



Job Responsibilities & Tasks

You will be involved in:

Participate in 2G, 3G, and LTE parameter consistency checks, tuning and optimization to improve throughput, accessibility, retainability, mobility, etc.

Help with customer complaints and provide solutions with proper explanation report.

Provide support in customer discussions, presentations, and workshops.

Learn more about the network area of working (Radio, Transport, Core).

Assist technical team with Radio Access Network (RAN) related problems.

Contribute to the interactions with customers and help identify areas of improvement.

Exposure to data collection tools such as TEMs Investigation 13.0, etc.

Expand knowledge on Linux, Internet Protocol (IP) and Cloud Technology.

Job Requirements

Minimum education level required: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science / IT, or Telecommunications, or relevant.

Recently graduated individuals in the year 2017 / 2018 are preferred.

Knowledge / general understanding of Telecommunications is a benefit.

Completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is required.

This is a full-time graduate program with the duration of 12 months.

Personal Attributes:

Adaptable, flexible, and self-motivated

Enjoy experimenting “outside the box” and innovative

Passion for technology with a strong urge to learn.

Self-motivated.

Ability to work under pressure and learn independently.

Good presentation skills and ability to work with diverse backgrounds.

Result oriented with focus on customer satisfaction and project delivery.

Fluent in English, and French – both written and spoken.

