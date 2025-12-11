BizWatch Nigeria Publisher, John Ehiguese, Wins Publicity Entrepreneur Of The Year At CONMMEP 2025 Workshop

The Publisher of BizWatch Nigeria, Mr John Ehiguese, has been honoured with the Publicity Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2025 Annual Workshop of the Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP), held on Wednesday at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos.

Ehiguese, a respected figure in Nigeria’s media and communications landscape, received the award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to media innovation, strategic communication, and industry-wide visibility. His work through BizWatch Nigeria was commended for setting high standards in digital journalism, corporate storytelling, and nationwide information dissemination.

The award presentation formed part of the highlights of the second edition of the CONMMEP Annual Workshop themed “Empowering Host Communities through Strategic Partnerships.”

The event brought together key maritime stakeholders, media practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives to deliberate on strengthening partnerships for inclusive growth in the maritime sector.

In his keynote speech, the President of CONMMEP, Charles UdoChukwu Onyeka, emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable development within host communities. He also announced a major organisational milestone, the launch of CONMMEP’s new quarterly publication, Eagle Dispatch Magazine, designed to enhance industry knowledge-sharing and amplify maritime advocacy.

Onyeka further appealed for stakeholder support in areas such as a dedicated CONMMEP Secretariat, sponsorship, and technological empowerment to deepen media interventions across the maritime value chain.

The workshop also featured goodwill messages, panel discussions, and the unveiling of CONMMEP’s strategic plans for 2025. Distinguished guests in attendance included the Royal Father of the Day, the Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, maritime executives, and civil society partners.

The event concluded with a renewed call for stronger partnerships to ensure that maritime host communities receive equitable benefits from sectoral growth.