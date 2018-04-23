Ecobank Emerges ‘Best Transaction Bank’ in Nigeria

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and its two affiliate countries -Nigeria and Ghanan- have emerged winners in three categories of The Asian Banker – West Africa Awards 2018.

Ecobank Nigeria received the award for ‘Best Transaction Bank in Nigeria,’ West Africa, while ETI emerged the ‘Best Financial Inclusion Initiative, Application or Programme,’ award, with its Xpress Account. Ecobank Ghana also bagged ‘Best Transaction Bank in Ghana, West Africa.’

The Chairman, The Asian Banker, Emmanuel Daniel, while speaking at the ceremony said: “These awards are the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme for financial technology, retail banking and transaction banking in West Africa today. We recognize the deepening and increasing maturity and sophistication of the industry in this region.”

Daniel further stated that the awards were pointers that that the bank had re-emerged as a strong player owing to its digital restructuring and improved economy.

“Ecobank’s aggressive digital push produced a first innovative mobile payments solution. Masterpass QR with MasterCard to push financial inclusion in Nigeria through its new, smart, card-less, contactless and cashless payment solution. This bank also launched an integrated electronic banking platform that has on-boarded four million customers within a short space of time”.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Charles Kie, appreciated the Asian Banker Award Team for creating an opportunity to celebrate hard work by members of the banking community.

He described the awards as a worthy recognition of Ecobank’s landmark initiatives targeted at financial inclusion on the African continent. He stated that the awards further affirmEcobank’s leading contributions to the use of technology innovations and digital platforms for expanding banking fronti

Kie who was represented by the Group Head, Personal Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, described Ecobank’s Mobile App as a game changer for African banking as “we using digital technology to combat many of the financial inclusion barriers faced by those on the continent.

“Our app not only removes the barriers that have financially excluded so many Africans but offers next generation functionality to help them send money, make withdrawals or pay for goods and services.”