Ebonyi Acquires New Aircraft To Launch State-Owned Airline

The Ebonyi State Government has procured three new aircraft as part of its strategic plan to launch “Ebonyi Air” this month. Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the acquisition during his 2026 New Year address, stating that the planes are expected to arrive by January 26 to begin operations.

The governor emphasized that the move is an economic strategy rather than a project for prestige. He noted that a reliable state-owned airline will open Ebonyi to increased investment, support tourism, and provide easier connectivity for professionals and business travelers.

Ebonyi is set to become the fifth state in Nigeria to launch its own commercial airline. It follows the path of Akwa Ibom’s Ibom Air, Cross River’s Cally Air, Enugu Air, and most recently, Air Bayelsa. Within the South-East region, Ebonyi will be the second state to operate a carrier after Enugu.

Governor Nwifuru linked the project to his “People’s Charter of Needs,” asserting that better air travel will reduce costs for residents and create new jobs. He assured the public that the airline would be managed prudently to ensure it provides long-term value for the state’s economy.

Beyond aviation, the governor revealed plans for a ₦884.8 billion budget for 2026 and the establishment of a modern cement factory to utilize local limestone deposits. He also announced state pardons for eight individuals as part of a New Year’s gesture of reconciliation.