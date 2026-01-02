Travel Agents Seek Transparency Over Claims Of High Airline Taxes

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) has called on the Federal Government to provide a clear breakdown of all charges imposed on airlines. This request follows claims by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) that excessive taxation is the primary driver behind the recent surge in domestic airfares.

AON leaders, including Professor Obiora Okonkwo and Allen Onyema, recently argued that reducing a burden of 18 different taxes could significantly lower ticket prices for the public. However, NANTA President Dr. Yinka Folami stated that these claims require a careful and public examination to determine the facts.

Speaking on a radio program in Lagos, Folami questioned the logic of blaming taxes alone for price hikes. He pointed out that while government taxes and fuel costs remained stable throughout late 2025 and early 2026, ticket prices fluctuated wildly. He noted that a one-way flight to Abuja cost ₦155,000 in June, jumped to ₦350,000 in December, and then dropped to ₦125,000 by February 2026.

Folami emphasized that the assertion of 18 separate taxes on a single local ticket conflicts with the standard training and sales experience of travel practitioners. He urged the government to “deconstruct” these charges so that both stakeholders and passengers understand exactly what is being collected on every ticket issued.

The call for clarity aims to create an equity-driven aviation ecosystem. NANTA argues that if taxes are indeed the problem, they should be identified and addressed, but if other market forces are at play, the public deserves to know the true cause of the high costs.